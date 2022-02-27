Heartland Votes
3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (Gray News) – In Colorado, three teenagers were hospitalized when a floor collapsed during a house party.

Authorities in South Metro Denver say up to 150 teens were inside of the house late Saturday night when part of the floor gave way.




Two of them had minor injuries. One had serious injuries.

The collapse also caused a gas leak, but crews were able to shut off the line.

Firefighters searched the entire home to make sure no one was trapped.

