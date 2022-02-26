Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting this morning celebrated the opening of the new Cape Girardeau VA Health Center, with VA and State officials there to witness it all happen.

“It is night and day. This is moving on up,” Scott Smith, one veteran said.

Smith said with the opening of the new Cape Girardeau VA Health Center, he no longer has to travel all the way to far for medical visits.

“Hey, this is going to be great we need to get more veterans involved and get them over here,” Smith said

Libby Johnson is the Healthcare Center Administrator. She shared the old center was too small to serve all veterans in the Southeast Missouri area.

The new building is more than 5x times bigger than their old one. The extra space allows them to assist thousands of more patients, fit newer equipment, and provide other needed services.

“So, we will offer hearing tests for that, PTSD absolutely, mental health counseling, a wide variety of mental health services we offer,” Johnson said.

It’s even opened more job opportunities.

“We started without 30 to 35 staff at our old clinic, and we will be up to 150 here when we are fully staffed,” Johnson said.

U.S. House of Representatives field Representative, Debbie Colyott, said she’s happy to see the finished result.

“We’re very, very proud of this, we kind of think it’s our baby. We saw it through to the end and so this day is just monumental for us. Our staff is so thrilled we can help bring this here for the veterans,” Colyott said.

She explained there’s a chance other services to veterans could make their way to the area.

“It’s going to be just wonderful, and it’s going to be life changing for a lot of veterans in the area,” Colyott said.

That’s means Smith can possibly look forward to more grand openings.

“This is very wonderful; it’s going to help out a lot of people,” Smith said.

The new facility will open on Monday, Feb. 28.

The new center is located on S. Mount Auburn Road, next to the Southeast Health Cancer Center on I-55.

The Cape Girardeau clinic currently serves approximately 5,000 enrolled veterans. The new center is projected to serve about 8,000 veterans.

