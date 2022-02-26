Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Slow ‘thaw’ starts today.....plus....touch of spring next week?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST
A very slow warming trend will develop this weekend….and accelerate as we get into next week.  For today it will still be chilly but air temps should finally nudge above freezing so lots of dripping and melting today.  Skies look to range from mostly cloudy south to partly cloudy north.  Tonight a weak upper system will move through the lower Mississippi Valley.  It looks like we will be on the northern edge of a swath of light precip….and some of this could brush our southernmost counties tonight, specifically the Bootheel, NW Tn and perhaps parts of SW Ky south of Paducah.  Temps near freezing means that there could be a rain/freezing rain mix…so a little more icing looks possible especially on raised surfaces overnight.  As this system moves off to the east on Sunday we’ll have stronger clearing and milder temps, finally.

The upcoming work week is shaping up to be dry and mild!  An upper ridge will build in from the west,  bringing gradually warming temps….with highs in the 50s Monday but into the 60s or even near 70 by later next week!   By the end of the week, however,  a strong trough will be approaching from the west and rain may return by next weekend and beyond…..

