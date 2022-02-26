First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Air temps finally climbed above freezing Saturday afternoon, and a steady warming trend is set to continue into the new week. Overnight tonight a weak upper system moving through the lower Mississippi Valley may brush our southern counties with some light mixed precip, especially from the Bootheel into NW Tn and maybe just north of the state line into SW Ky. Precip should be very light, however, and no official advisories are in effect at this time. On Sunday some morning clouds should give way to more sunshine by afternoon, along with warmer temps: afternoon highs look to be in the 45 to 50 range.

The upcoming work week is looking dry and increasingly mild as dry as warmer air filters in from the west. Highs on Monday in the 50s will gradually climb into the 60s to near 70 by Wednesday and Thursday. This should allow the area to begin to dry out after weeks of wet weather. However, it does look as though we may get into another wet (but not cold) pattern by next weekend and beyond, with heavy showers and perhaps thunderstorms, so stay tuned.

