Heartland Votes
Woman sentenced in animal cruelty case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman will spend five days in jail after a video showed her dumping a cardboard box with five kittens at a dumpster of a Jonesboro business, according to police.

Sheree Keasler, 62, of Jonesboro was recently sentenced in the case on five counts of cruelty to animals. Jonesboro Police said on social media that a business owner later found the box with the kittens inside.

Keasler was also ordered to pay $6,600 in fines and restitution.

Back in October, officers went to the 1800 block of East Highland Drive after getting a call about the box of kittens.

An incident report stated Keasler threw the box out of a car window before leaving.

Authorities said the kittens have been at Jonesboro Animal Control since the incident and are okay.

