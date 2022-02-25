Trucking industry feels affects of high gas prices

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Gas prices in the U.S. are expected to climb even higher as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’ll worsen a problem already plaguing the trucking industry.

“It just takes more out of our pockets,” Chris Lewis, owner of Lewis Trucking of Jackson Inc. said.

Lewis said he’s paying more at the pump than he did a year ago, up to $200 extra for a full tank.

As a result, he is charging his customers 15 cents a mile more each trip.

“It’s so competitive right now and when we see our costs going through the roof it gets a little nerve racking in that we’re trying to protect what we do on a regular basis,” Lewis said.

However, Lewis says companies he works with are always looking to save costs on their end.

“Its effects our bottom line. It’s really effecting how much money somebody takes home at the end of the week,” Lewis said.

He says truckers are avoiding certain routes, so they don’t spend so much on gas.

“Just kind of venture off across where we are going and see where the cheapest fuel is and just make our decision where we are going to stop then,” James Morris, one truck said.

Morris has worked in the trucking industry for 20 years.

Recently he’s made fewer stops to avoid the gas station.

“Last time I drove probably 100 extra miles to get one that was 40 cents cheaper a gallon than one that was 50 cents higher a gallon,” Morris said.

Morris said he expects prices to continue to increase. Until that stops, he plans to work with what he has.

“We don’t have a lot of options getting fuel but we’re mindful where we stop and get fuel,” Morris said.

According to CBS News, gas prices could rise 5 to 10 cents per gallon over the next week.

It’s also possible they could hit 3 dollars and 75 cents in the next 15 to 20 days.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.