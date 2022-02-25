Heartland Votes
Suspect wanted in shooting at Harrisburg liquor store

Officers found a 49-year-old man inside the store, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers found a 49-year-old man inside the store, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A suspect is wanted after one person was shot at a liquor store on Thursday night, February 24.

According to Harrisburg police, dispatch received multiple 911 calls around 8:26 p.m. reporting a shooting at Harrisburg Liquor Lake, formerly the Discount Food Mart.

Officers found a 49-year-old man inside the store, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. They applied tourniquets to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to an out-of-area hospital.

Police say the suspect is believed to have ran from the area.

Anyone with information, or anyone who lives in the area and has home security video, is asked to call the Saline County Central Dispatch at 618-252-8661.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Harrisburg Fire Department and Deaconess EMS assisted the police department.

