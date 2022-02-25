Search continues for missing steers after multi-vehicle crash on I-24

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A team of wranglers continues to search for missing cattle after a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night, February 23.

The search team is asking the public to be on the lookout for the animals in the Grand Rivers and Calvert City area.

According to Livingston County Emergency Management Director Daniel Newcom, all but four of the 12 steers that initially escaped have been captured.

Newcom urged anyone who spots the missing animals to quickly report the specific location to the nearest 911 call center.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, three were found on Thursday, one at the Calvert City Country Club and another near the race track off the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange. Four more were found on Friday, one near the Tennessee River Bridge and the others just north and south of the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and Marshall County Emergency Management, along with a volunteer group of farmers and wranglers, are helping with the search.

The crash happened on Interstate 24 at the Tennessee River Bridge, near the 30 mile marker. According to Kentucky State Police, an 18-month-old child was killed in the major crash.

