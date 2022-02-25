Heartland Votes
Russia space agency warns US sanctions could ‘destroy’ cooperation on the International Space Station

Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia, saying 'Putin chose this war." (Source: CNN/POOL/INTERIOR MINISTRY OF UKRAINE/CNN PRIMA/TWITTER)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - The head of Russia’s space agency says U.S. sanctions in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine could destroy cooperation on the International Space Station.

There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one German astronaut on the orbiting outpost.

President Joe Biden said some of the sanctions will degrade Russia’s aerospace industry, including its space program.

Russia’s space chief indicated that blocking cooperation with the country could result in the station going into an uncontrolled deorbit and crashing to Earth.

The Russian side of the ISS controls the station’s propulsion. The U.S. side controls the electricity.

Neither side can function without the other’s cooperation.

A NASA spokesperson said the agency continues to work for safe operations with all international partners, including Russia’s space program.

