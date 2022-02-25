Red Cross to host emergency blood drive at West Park Mall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Our winter storms canceled a number of needed blood drives across the Heartland.

That’s why the Red Cross is hosting an emergency blood drive on Saturday, February 26 at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red Cross officials say they’ve had to cancel around 40 drives, that’s a loss of roughly 400 units of blood.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.