Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pets can boost your brain power, study shows

Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.
Your pet might be helping your mind stay sharp, a new study says.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - All dog people, cat people, or even if you’ve got a ferret, a fish or a red-eyed crocodile skink, you’re in luck.

Having a pet bestie could boost your brain power, CNN reported.

A new study shows it could delay memory loss and other kinds of cognitive decline, especially verbal memory, like memorizing a list of words. For example, remembering all the crazy nicknames you come up with for your pet.

Now, you can’t just get a fish and think you’ll be like Russell Crowe in “A Beautiful Mind.” The study’s authors say you’ve got to have a pet pal for five years or more.

The big question of course is, why does having a pet help?

The study provides no clear answer, but previous studies have shown the negative impact of stress on the brain. And pets can help you cut back on stress, even when cleaning up after them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice coated trees, roads and more in the Heartland.
First Alert: Winter weather calms down
Travel maps from MoDOT and IDOT at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
Black ice, slick spots possible on Heartland roads
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Ice coats the trees in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
PHOTOS: Icy conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

The west side of the bridge at Center Junction was damaged.
DRONE12: Bridge at Center Junction damaged by crash
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and minister in response to Ukraine invasion
FILE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec....
Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship
Ketanji Brown Jackson will be selected for the Supreme Court, sources report.
LIVE: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court