Pesticide collection event to be held in Portageville
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is hosting a free pesticide collection event to all Missouri farmers and households.
The event will take place at the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education Center, at 147 W. State Highway T in Portageville, Mo. on Saturday, March 12.
From 8 a.m. to noon, this event allows for people to dispose of chemicals in a manner safe for the environment.
The following chemicals will be accepted:
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticide
Not accepted:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
- Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers
To help prevent the spread of Covid-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicle while waste is being offloaded.
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available here.
Here is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:
- March 26 – Appleton City Municipal Services (City Barn), 110 S. Maple St., Appleton City
- April 9 – MFA Agri Services - 6927 Highway 100, Washington
- May 21 – MFA Agri Services - 1363 Sainte Genevieve Ave., Farmington
- June 11 – Litton Ag Center, 10808 Liv 235, Chillicothe
- Aug. 13 – MoDOT Maintenance Facility, 1031 Jefferson St., Versailles
