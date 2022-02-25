Pesticide collection event to be held in Portageville

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is hosting a free pesticide collection event to all Missouri farmers and households.

The event will take place at the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education Center, at 147 W. State Highway T in Portageville, Mo. on Saturday, March 12.

From 8 a.m. to noon, this event allows for people to dispose of chemicals in a manner safe for the environment.

The following chemicals will be accepted:

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not accepted:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers

To help prevent the spread of Covid-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicle while waste is being offloaded.

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available here.

Here is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

March 26 – Appleton City Municipal Services (City Barn), 110 S. Maple St., Appleton City

April 9 – MFA Agri Services - 6927 Highway 100, Washington

May 21 – MFA Agri Services - 1363 Sainte Genevieve Ave., Farmington

June 11 – Litton Ag Center, 10808 Liv 235, Chillicothe

Aug. 13 – MoDOT Maintenance Facility, 1031 Jefferson St., Versailles

