OVC Basketball scores from Thursday 2/24

By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated UT Martin 76-69 Thursday night at the Show Me Center to improve to 8-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Eric Reed Jr. led Southeast with 21 points. Next up, the Redhawks will host Murray State at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Show Me Center.

Speaking of the Racers, 19th ranked Murray State rolled to a 76-43 win over Belmont Thursday at home behind 30 points from KJ Williams.

The Racers will march into Cape Girardeau riding a 17-game winning streak.

In OVC Women’s play, UT Martin beat SEMO 70-49 and Belmont knocked off Murray State 85-79.

