NWS: EF0 tornado damage in Fulton Co., Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service confirmed damage from an EF0 tornado earlier this week.

According to the NWS damage survey, it started around 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22 about 2.6 miles southwest of Cayce and ended around 6:30 a.m. about 2.1 miles southwest of Cayce.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour.

As it moved north along 1127, the weather service reported it tore off sections of the roof on some hog barns. Some tree limbs were also down along the path and a couple of trees were uprooted.

