NWS: Damage in Butler, New Madrid Counties from microburst with strong winds

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports damage from a microburst and strong winds on Tuesday morning, February 22.

According to the damage report, they found a damage from a microburst with 80-90 mile-per-hour winds struck southeast Butler County between 5:12 and 5:18 a.m.

It began 5 miles east-southeast of Neelyville, just north of Allred Lake Natural Area along County Road 2601 and ended along County Road 214 in Coon Island Conservation Area, about 5.2 miles west-southwest of Qulin.

The damage report noted the path length was 6.5 miles.

It stated one SEMI trailer was flipped onto its side and an empty grain bin was also turned onto its side. Three wooden utility poles were pushed nearly to the ground.

The NWS also said a grain silo was severely dented and a mobile home was shifted of its foundation with a small portion of its roof decking removed. They reported several outbuildings were severely damaged or destroyed.

Trees were also uprooted.

In Conran, in New Madrid County, the NWS reported thunderstorm wind damage that included a few outbuildings with roof damage, large barns with roof damage.

Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22. (Dena Merick/cNews)

They also reported downed tree limbs and siding and roof damage to a few homes.

