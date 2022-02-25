Heartland Votes
Advertisement

NWS: Damage in Butler, New Madrid Counties from microburst with strong winds

Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22.
Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22.(Dena Merick/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports damage from a microburst and strong winds on Tuesday morning, February 22.

According to the damage report, they found a damage from a microburst with 80-90 mile-per-hour winds struck southeast Butler County between 5:12 and 5:18 a.m.

It began 5 miles east-southeast of Neelyville, just north of Allred Lake Natural Area along County Road 2601 and ended along County Road 214 in Coon Island Conservation Area, about 5.2 miles west-southwest of Qulin.

The damage report noted the path length was 6.5 miles.

It stated one SEMI trailer was flipped onto its side and an empty grain bin was also turned onto its side. Three wooden utility poles were pushed nearly to the ground.

The NWS also said a grain silo was severely dented and a mobile home was shifted of its foundation with a small portion of its roof decking removed. They reported several outbuildings were severely damaged or destroyed.

Trees were also uprooted.

In Conran, in New Madrid County, the NWS reported thunderstorm wind damage that included a few outbuildings with roof damage, large barns with roof damage.

Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22.
Storm damage in New Madrid County, Mo. on Tuesday, February 22.(Dena Merick/cNews)

They also reported downed tree limbs and siding and roof damage to a few homes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local health officials noted Cape Girardeau County falls into the “low” category based on the...
Local health officials: Cape Girardeau Co. falls into ‘low’ category based on decreasing cases of COVID-19
Kevon Evans-McClinton (left) and Zatryus Moore (right) are being held at the Mississippi County...
Suspects identified in deadly Charleston, Mo. shooting that left total of 16 shot
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
Killing at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, authorities say
Grand opening for new Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center.
Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of new Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

Latest News

Kevon Evans-McClinton (left) and Zatryus Moore (right) are being held at the Mississippi County...
Suspects identified in deadly Charleston, Mo. shooting that left total of 16 shot
Two have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the investigation is ongoing.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Cape Girardeau
VA opens new Health Center in Cape Girardeau
VA opens new Health Center in Cape Girardeau
The 4th annual SEMO's Chemo Smash Pickleball tournament in Cape Girardeau is helping cancer...
Chemo smash pickleball
Kentucky inmate being recognized for heroic action during tornado
Kentucky inmate being recognized for heroic action during tornado