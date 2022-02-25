Northbound lanes of I-69 in Marshall Co. will be closed for tornado debris removal

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 69 will be closed for tornado debris removal.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a storm debris removal contractor plans a work zone lane restriction starting on Monday, February 28. It will be from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday, March 5.

The work zone lane restriction will start at the Marshall-Graves County line at I-69 mile point 34.4 and extend northward for about 1.5 miles. All northbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane.

According to KYTC, as the debris is cleared along the shoulder area, the work zone will move northward through the Benton area to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange.

They said clean-up progress will depend on weather conditions and the amount of tree limbs and debris.

