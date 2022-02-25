Next week is look much calmer and much warmer!

Clouds will hang in the Heartland overnight, bringing more chances of on and off flurries. Temperatures will be chilly in the teens and 20s overnight. Some northern parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois may see some sunshine through the day on Saturday, but the rest of the Heartland will be stuck under more clouds through the day. After sunset on Saturday, there is a chance for some light snow or a light wintry mix to move into the Bootheel and Tennessee. We could see a quick dusting with this disturbance. Sunshine will return for the entire Heartland by Sunday afternoon and that’s when we will really start our warming trend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Sunday afternoon highs will climb into the 40s and even some lower 50s possible.

