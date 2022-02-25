Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man dies in rural Butler County fire

A man died in a fire in rural Butler County, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a fire in rural Butler County on Friday morning, February 25.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, county fire crews and the sheriff’s office responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on County Road 323.

He said 64-year-old Bruce Morelan died as a result of the fire.

Akers said the fire is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice coated trees, roads and more in the Heartland.
First Alert: Winter weather calms down
Travel maps from MoDOT and IDOT at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
Black ice, slick spots possible on Heartland roads
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Ice coats the trees in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
PHOTOS: Icy conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

The west side of the bridge at Center Junction was damaged.
DRONE12: Bridge at Center Junction damaged by crash
A crash damaged the west side of the bridge at Center Junction.
Crash damages bridge at Center Junction
The National Weather Service confirmed damage from an EF0 tornado earlier this week. (Source:...
NWS: EF0 tornado damage in Fulton Co., Ky.
Red Cross officials say they’ve had to cancel around 40 drives, that’s a loss of roughly 400...
Red Cross to host emergency blood drive at West Park Mall
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects