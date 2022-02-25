Man dies in rural Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a fire in rural Butler County on Friday morning, February 25.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, county fire crews and the sheriff’s office responded to the fire around 9 a.m. on County Road 323.

He said 64-year-old Bruce Morelan died as a result of the fire.

Akers said the fire is not considered suspicious.

