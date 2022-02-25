Local health officials: Cape Girardeau Co. falls into ‘low’ category based on decreasing cases of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control revises guidance for masking indoors, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and its Board of Trustees are acknowledging the changes.

Based on the new guidelines, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said it’s time to ease masking recommendations locally.

“It’s the right thing to do for our community,” Dr. Phillip Taylor stated in a news release. “As a board member we are elected to serve our citizens which requires us to look at all of the scientific data and make sound recommendations based on the empiric evidence available to us at the time.”

The new CDC guidelines eases recommendations for masking and establish criteria for when masks can be effective in reducing transmission of the coronavirus .

In a news release issued Friday, February 25, local health officials noted Cape Girardeau County falls into the “low” category based on the decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

When counties are in the “low” category, the CDC recommends residents stay up to date with their vaccinations and test for COVID-19 if they’re experiencing any symptoms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.