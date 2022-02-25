Illinois Senate Democrats push for legislation to solve teacher shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are working on several plans this session to help address the teacher shortage in Illinois. Some focus on allowing short-term substitutes and retired teachers to work more days each year.

The State Board of Education says there are more than 4,100 unfilled positions in schools across Illinois.

Senate Democrats introduced a plan this session to allow short-term subs to work 15 days each year instead of the five allowed under state law. Sponsors say this could help give schools an extra two weeks of time to find long-term solutions to staffing issues.

“There’s a great deal of fear and uncertainty in our schools,” said Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield). “This bill looks to calm fears and show teachers, parents and students across the state that help is indeed on the way.”

Another proposal could allow retired teachers to return to classrooms for 140 instead of the 120 days allowed right now. Lawmakers and teachers agree that children are the future and inaction will only make the shortage worse.

“We understand that we have to make sure that they have the foundational support,” said Sen. Napoleon Harris (D-Flossmoor). “And that starts with us to make sure that the classrooms are equipped with not just the technology that they need to advance their education, but also the teachers and support the teachers to make this profession more dignified.”

Senate Bill 3915 calls for waiving application fees for short-term substitute teaching licenses when the governor declares a disaster during a public health emergency.

Lawmakers from across the state continue to hear from teachers and aides who say they’re overworked trying to fill multiple roles during the shortage.

Courtney Goss is a behavior-based safety specialist at Washington Middle School in Springfield. Goss says she is often pulled away from students who need her help to sub for other teachers who are gone. She noted that the teacher shortage was evident before the pandemic started, but it has become much worse.

Goss feels increasing the number of teachers and substitutes would help everyone.

“It is imperative that we do something because we’re not gonna make it,” Goss said. “Because honestly all the stuff that I don’t get to do at school, I have to do at home. I’m not getting paid extra for that, and I’ve got my own family to take care of.”

One proposal moving on to the House could allow substitutes to teach for 120 days to help school leaders fill positions for the next two years. Another plan could lower the age requirement for paraprofessionals to 18. Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas (D-Chicago) stressed that those candidates would still need to meet academic requirements in order to fill the paraprofessional roles.

“They will definitely be able to support the efforts, particularly as we’re looking to recover from the pandemic and the major and massive disruption of in-person learning,” said Pacione-Zayas. “You cannot be what you cannot see. That’s why we have to also notice that in our paraprofessional workforce, paraprofessionals tend to be more representative of the student demographics in our state.”

She explained this plan could also help young paraprofessionals pursue their professional educator license while helping address the shortage.

The Democrats also know that their plans are short-term solutions to the problem. They noted that members of both sides of the aisle should continue to work with stakeholders to find long-term solutions.

“I believe that some solutions are better than no solutions,” said Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Plainfield). “This package is just the start of an ongoing conversation to address this issue. We know it’s going to be a process, and we’re committed and dedicated to doing it.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.