Ill. indoor mask mandate to end Feb. 28; weekly case rate down 70%

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois indoor mask mandate will end Monday, February 28.

According to the governor’s office, it will end due to the continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and an increase in available ICU beds.

Since the governor announced his plant to lift the mandate, they say Illinois’ weekly COVID-19 case rate decreased by 70 percent.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13,028 new cases of COVID-19, including 355 deaths, on Friday, Feb. 25. That’s since the state’s last reporting on Feb. 18.

As of Thursday night, the department reported 1,143 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 211 were in the ICU and 103 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 18-24 was 1.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 18-24 is 2.4 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 21,070,546 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 16,309 doses. Since Feb. 18, 114,160 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve taken action to save lives and keep our economy open – and I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has our made our state a leader in the Midwest,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, our hospitals are much better positioned to handle emergencies and more than half of all eligible adults have been boosted; this is the progress we needed to make to remove our state indoor masking requirements. As individuals, I encourage everyone to make the best choices going forward to protect your health, along with that of your family and community – and most importantly to treat each other with kindness and compassion.”

Masks will still be required where federally mandated including on public transit, health care facilities, congregate settings, long term care facilities and daycare settings.

Private businesses and municipalities may also choose to implement their own masking requirements.

Schools are urged to continue following state and federal guidance to help keep students and staff safe in the classroom.

The governor will review the results of lifting the indoor mask mandate before making any announcement regarding the school mask mandate.

Illinois’ mask mandate was reinstated on August 30, 2021.

