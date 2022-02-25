Heartland Votes
Hundreds without power in the Heartland

Freezing rain coated power lines and trees in ice in Cape Girardeau.
Freezing rain coated power lines and trees in ice in Cape Girardeau.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Hundreds of customers are without power after freezing rain moved out of the Heartland on Thursday, February 24.

Ice has coated power lines throughout the region, which can create significant weight and cause lines to snap.

We are experiencing ice accumulation in our area, but currently have no outages. A little ice on lines can cause big...

Posted by Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Freezing rain also created an icy build up on tree branches. This added weight can cause limbs to snap and down power lines.

As of 2:45 a.m. on Friday, the following electric providers are reporting outages in the communities they serve:

Black River Electric Cooperative

  • Madison County: 1 customer
  • Bollinger County: 459 customers
  • Cape Girardeau County: 239 customers

Citizens Electric Corp.

  • Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer

Ozark Border Electric Cooperative

  • Butler County: 29 customers
  • Ripley County : 19 customers
  • Wayne County: 31 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Franklin County: 337 customers
  • Jackson County: 33 customers
  • Jefferson County: 41 customers
  • Saline County: 6 customers
  • Williamson County: 1 customer

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: 10 customers
  • Scott County: 3 customers

Crews are working as fast as they can to restore power to customers.

