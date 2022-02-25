Hundreds without power in the Heartland
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Hundreds of customers are without power after freezing rain moved out of the Heartland on Thursday, February 24.
Ice has coated power lines throughout the region, which can create significant weight and cause lines to snap.
Freezing rain also created an icy build up on tree branches. This added weight can cause limbs to snap and down power lines.
As of 2:45 a.m. on Friday, the following electric providers are reporting outages in the communities they serve:
Black River Electric Cooperative
- Madison County: 1 customer
- Bollinger County: 459 customers
- Cape Girardeau County: 239 customers
Citizens Electric Corp.
- Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer
Ozark Border Electric Cooperative
- Butler County: 29 customers
- Ripley County : 19 customers
- Wayne County: 31 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Franklin County: 337 customers
- Jackson County: 33 customers
- Jefferson County: 41 customers
- Saline County: 6 customers
- Williamson County: 1 customer
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County: 10 customers
- Scott County: 3 customers
Crews are working as fast as they can to restore power to customers.
