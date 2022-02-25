Heartland Hoops 2/25

(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, February 25.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

MO District Championship Games

Girls

Koshkonong at Southland

Delta at Scott County Central

Naylor at Neelyville

Ellington at Alston

Oran at Meadow Heights

Twin Rivers at Portageville

Scott City at Woodland (Game of the Night)

Boys

Cooter at Clarkton

Leopold at Scott County Central

South Pemiscot at Hayti

Alton at East Carter

Bernie at Advance

Caruthersville at Charleston

Saxony Lutheran at Kelly (Game of the Night)

IL Regional Finals

Carrier Mills at Norris City-Omaha-Enfield

Cobden at Goreville

Nashville at Pinckneyville

Massac County at Hamilton

Murphysboro at Carterville

Centralia at Mt. Vernon

Mascoutah at Marion

Carterville at Mater Dei (Girls)

KY 5th District Final

Lyon County at Crittenden County

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!

