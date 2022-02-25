Heartland Votes
Heartland Hoops 2/25

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, February 25.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

MO District Championship Games

Girls

  • Koshkonong at Southland
  • Delta at Scott County Central
  • Naylor at Neelyville
  • Ellington at Alston
  • Oran at Meadow Heights
  • Twin Rivers at Portageville
  • Scott City at Woodland (Game of the Night)

Boys

  • Cooter at Clarkton
  • Leopold at Scott County Central
  • South Pemiscot at Hayti
  • Alton at East Carter
  • Bernie at Advance
  • Caruthersville at Charleston
  • Saxony Lutheran at Kelly (Game of the Night)
IL Regional Finals
  • Carrier Mills at Norris City-Omaha-Enfield
  • Cobden at Goreville
  • Nashville at Pinckneyville
  • Massac County at Hamilton
  • Murphysboro at Carterville
  • Centralia at Mt. Vernon
  • Mascoutah at Marion
  • Carterville at Mater Dei (Girls)
KY 5th District Final
  • Lyon County at Crittenden County

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!

