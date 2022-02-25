Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Cool, but calm Friday

Freezing rain coated trees and yards in ice in Jackson, Mo. on Thursday.
Freezing rain coated trees and yards in ice in Jackson, Mo. on Thursday.(Source: cNews/Kelsey Garland)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be cooler, but much calmer.

Skies will be mostly could this morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, but northerly winds will make it feel like the teens.

Slick spots will also be possible from freezing rain yesterday.

Dozens of schools have canceled classes or switch to remote learning today. Check the list here.

A few flurries are possible through the first half of the day. No impacts are expected.

Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day allowing for some sunshine and melting.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

The risk for slick driving conditions returns late this evening when temps dip below freezing.

This will be the case Saturday morning and the next few nights and mornings.

Check current road conditions, if you have to drive.

A weak system could bring a few flurries or sprinkles to the Bootheel and Tennessee Saturday night, but no impacts expected.

Next week is looking very nice with a warming trend kicking in.

We’ll see lots of 50s and even some 60s in the forecast.

Send us your weather photos or videos below.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice coated trees, roads and more in the Heartland.
First Alert: Winter weather calms down
Travel maps from MoDOT and IDOT as of 9:15 p.m.
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Ice coats the trees in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
PHOTOS: Icy conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
Cool But Calmer Weather Today
Ice coated trees, roads and more in the Heartland.
First Alert: Winter weather calms down
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Black Ice possible overnight
IDOT is encouraging drivers to use extreme caution on the roadways.
Winter weather continues in southern Illinois