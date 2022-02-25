First Alert: Cool, but calm Friday

(KFVS) - Today will be cooler, but much calmer.

Skies will be mostly could this morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, but northerly winds will make it feel like the teens.

Slick spots will also be possible from freezing rain yesterday.

Dozens of schools have canceled classes or switch to remote learning today. Check the list here.

A few flurries are possible through the first half of the day. No impacts are expected.

Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day allowing for some sunshine and melting.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

The risk for slick driving conditions returns late this evening when temps dip below freezing.

This will be the case Saturday morning and the next few nights and mornings.

Check current road conditions, if you have to drive.

A weak system could bring a few flurries or sprinkles to the Bootheel and Tennessee Saturday night, but no impacts expected.

Next week is looking very nice with a warming trend kicking in.

We’ll see lots of 50s and even some 60s in the forecast.

