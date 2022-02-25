Heartland Votes
Crews respond to massive fire in White County, Ill.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CROSSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - White County Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a fire on Thursday evening.

According to dispatch, the fire broke out on Main Street in Crossville.

Our Brady Williams is reporting that firefighters are trying to keep the main wall on one of the destroyed buildings from falling onto the Citizens National Bank located on Main Street. He also says crews have been pumping water on the fire from above to keep temperatures down.

Jan Ridgeland, president of Citizens National Bank in Crossville, was home in Albion when he got the call.

“By the time I got here, it was put out,” Ridgeland said. “It took me about 40 minutes to get here, but it was flaming really good. It really was.”

Some viewers shared images and videos of the fire that was raging during the rainstorm.

White County Sheriff’s Dispatch told 14 News the fire spanned two blocks, and they expected it to go on for hours.

“We just got word the vacant buildings to the west of our bank building, a fire started in them,” Ridgeland said.

The Crossville Fire Chief would not say how many people may have been around or injured, but Ridgeland says those he knows of are doing fine.

“Everybody’s safe,” Ridgeland said. “Files are okay, money’s okay and people are okay.”

The chief says it will be several more hours before they will be done working.

We will update this article once more information is available.

