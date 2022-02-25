Heartland Votes
Crews respond to fire at Mayfield restaurant

Crews responded to a fire at Dairy Queen in Mayfield on Friday morning, Feb. 25.
Crews responded to a fire at Dairy Queen in Mayfield on Friday morning, Feb. 25.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant on Friday morning, February 25.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayfield Fire Department responded to the fire at Dairy Queen on U.S. 45 North.

They said lanes are open in both directions at this time, but they may be closed as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

February 25, 2022 @ 10:16 AM The Mayfield Fire Department is currently working a structure fire at Dairy Queen on US 45...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 25, 2022

