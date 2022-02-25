Crews respond to fire at Mayfield restaurant

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant on Friday morning, February 25.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayfield Fire Department responded to the fire at Dairy Queen on U.S. 45 North.

They said lanes are open in both directions at this time, but they may be closed as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

February 25, 2022 @ 10:16 AM The Mayfield Fire Department is currently working a structure fire at Dairy Queen on US 45... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.