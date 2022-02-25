Crews respond to fire at Mayfield restaurant
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant on Friday morning, February 25.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayfield Fire Department responded to the fire at Dairy Queen on U.S. 45 North.
They said lanes are open in both directions at this time, but they may be closed as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.