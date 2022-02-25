Crash damages bridge at Center Junction

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The bridge at Center Junction was damaged by a crash on Wednesday night, February 23.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, two SEMI tractor-trailers were involved in a crash just before 9 p.m. that damaged some of the concreate at Center Junction.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler, with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, reports there were other vehicles involved in a crash at the same location. He said they had reports of concrete falling onto the road below.

You can see damage on the west side (Jackson) of the bridge heading east.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map, the I-55 south to U.S. 61 southbound exit ramp is closed, as well as the U.S. 61 eastbound right lane.

