Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crash damages bridge at Center Junction

The bridge at Center Junction, between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, was damaged after a crash.
The bridge at Center Junction, between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, was damaged after a crash.(MoDOT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The bridge at Center Junction was damaged by a crash on Wednesday night, February 23.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, two SEMI tractor-trailers were involved in a crash just before 9 p.m. that damaged some of the concreate at Center Junction.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler, with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, reports there were other vehicles involved in a crash at the same location. He said they had reports of concrete falling onto the road below.

You can see damage on the west side (Jackson) of the bridge heading east.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map, the I-55 south to U.S. 61 southbound exit ramp is closed, as well as the U.S. 61 eastbound right lane.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice coated trees, roads and more in the Heartland.
First Alert: Winter weather calms down
Travel maps from MoDOT and IDOT at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
Black ice, slick spots possible on Heartland roads
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Ice coats the trees in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
PHOTOS: Icy conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Travel maps from MoDOT and IDOT at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
Black ice, slick spots possible on Heartland roads
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is closed due to a barge hit.
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopened, inspection complete
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open