Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Coors Light, Foo Fighters team up for ‘drinkable demon deterrent’

Coors calls its new limited-edition beer, Coors Almighty Light, a “drinkable demon deterrent.”
Coors calls its new limited-edition beer, Coors Almighty Light, a “drinkable demon deterrent.”(Source: Twitter/@CoorsLight/Coors Brewing Company via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coors Light is blessing its fans with a beer to fight off the devil.

The adult beverage brand shared on social media Wednesday that it’s offering the chance to win free cans of its new “Coors Almighty Light.”

The company said the beer is made with real blessed water to “ward off demons and keep your soul safe.”

Its website claims the limited batch of the “drinkable demon deterrent” is blessed by an ordained minister.

The new product is part of a team-up with the Foo Fighters to promote the band’s new horror movie “Studio 666.”

In honor of the movie, Coors is giving away 666 free 24-ounce cans of the beer.

The giveaway is open to adults of legal drinking age who reside in Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

The promotion ends Friday at midnight CT.

You can visit Coors Light’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice coated trees, roads and more in the Heartland.
First Alert: Winter weather calms down
Travel maps from MoDOT and IDOT at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
Black ice, slick spots possible on Heartland roads
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Ice coats the trees in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
PHOTOS: Icy conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

FILE - Surgical instruments and supplies lay on table during a kidney transplant surgery at...
Panel urges changes to make US organ transplants more fair
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 12, at the Fisher Delta Research,...
Pesticide collection event to be held in Portageville
A full-scale attack on Ukraine continues as blasts ring out over the country's major cities
Battle for Ukraine capital underway
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Supreme Court nominee: Hope to inspire future generations of Americans