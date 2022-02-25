Cool But Calmer Weather Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Colder air moving in from the north will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s for a few locations. Northerly winds will make wind chills feel like the teens. A few flurries possible through the first half of today with no impacts expected. Overall today, clouds will begin to break up heading into the afternoon. We will see some sun with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s. Even with the cooler temps, sunshine will help melt some ice. Plan on slick road conditions during the early morning and late evening hours as temperatures will be subfreezing over the next few days during these time periods.

A weak system could bring a few flurries or sprinkles to the Bootheel and Tennessee Saturday night, but no impacts expected.

Next week will be rather calm weather wise. Temperatures will be warming up big time into the 50s every single day. Next chance of rain isn’t until the following weekend.

-Lisa

