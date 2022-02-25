Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cool But Calmer Weather Today

A big warming trend heading into next week...
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Colder air moving in from the north will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s for a few locations. Northerly winds will make wind chills feel like the teens. A few flurries possible through the first half of today with no impacts expected. Overall today, clouds will begin to break up heading into the afternoon. We will see some sun with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s. Even with the cooler temps, sunshine will help melt some ice. Plan on slick road conditions during the early morning and late evening hours as temperatures will be subfreezing over the next few days during these time periods.

A weak system could bring a few flurries or sprinkles to the Bootheel and Tennessee Saturday night, but no impacts expected.

Next week will be rather calm weather wise. Temperatures will be warming up big time into the 50s every single day. Next chance of rain isn’t until the following weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice coated trees, roads and more in the Heartland.
First Alert: Winter weather calms down
Travel maps from MoDOT and IDOT as of 9:15 p.m.
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Ice coats the trees in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
PHOTOS: Icy conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 2/24
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 2/24
First Alert Action Day 6 p.m. Forecast on 2/24
First Alert Action Day 6 p.m. Forecast on 2/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Black Ice possible overnight
IDOT is encouraging drivers to use extreme caution on the roadways.
Winter weather continues in southern Illinois