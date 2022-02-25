Civil War Weekend in Anna, Ill. provides schedule of events

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Civil War Weekend in Anna will proceed as previously scheduled due to weather conditions starting to improve.

The events will be held during the weekend of February 25 - 27.

All events on Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27 are free.

The agenda goes as follows:

February 25, Friday, 6 p.m. – Blue and Gray Dinner at the Anna Arts Center, 117 W Davie St, Anna, IL

Guest Speaker Dr. Ed Finch will portray Captain Silas Wright Terry, USN, who was an officer in the US Navy during the Civil War. He will talk about his experiences on the Red River Campaign, as well as escorting President Lincoln into Richmond at the end of the war. The Kitchen at Lafayette will cater the dinner. Please RSVP to Lee’s cell 1-904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com no later than February 21, 2022 to get your $25 ticket.

February 26, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Speakers and Exhibits at the Anna Arts Center, 117 W Davie St, Anna, IL

9 a.m.: Dr. Edward F. Finch, “The United States Navy in the Civil War.”

10:15 a.m.: Brian “FOX” Ellis, Illinois Road Scholar, “Walt Whitman’s Lincoln”. Lincoln was a fan of Whitman.

11:30 a.m.: Mike McNally, History Instructor at Shawnee Community College, “Britain and the American Civil War.”

1 p.m.: Dr. Nancy Kinsey Caldwell, Musicologist, “A Soundtrack for Wartime: The Songs of the Civil War.” Whether celebrating a victory, commemorating a battle, commiserating with other members of the regiment, or consoling the family of a soldier lost in combat, the songs of the Civil War offered something to every American.

2:15 p.m.: Ed and Diane Annable, winners of the 2018 Delta Award for Southern Illinois Historians and Authors, will discuss a historical narrative of the soldiers from Johnson County, Illinois. The battles they fought, the “March to the Sea” with General Sherman, and the march in the Grand Review in Washington, D.C.

Feb 27, Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. P.A.S.T. of Union County will host an Open House at the Heritage House, 102 S. Main Street in Jonesboro.

Local historian, Darrel Dexter, will be the speaker at 2 p.m.

