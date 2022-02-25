Heartland Votes
Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close Friday due to rising floodwaters

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 due to rising floodwaters.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 25 due to rising floodwaters.

It’s expected to remain closed until sometime after March 6. However, the closure could be extended if there is more heavy rainfall.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ohio River was at 40.19 feet on the Shawneetown gauge at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, with a crest expected at 42.9 feet on March 1.

Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis anticipates making the last run from the Illinois landing at 5:50 p.m., with the last run from the Kentucky landing at 6 p.m. on Friday.

KYTC said the temporary closure turns a normal 20-minute trip from Cave in Rock, Ill. to Marion, Ky. into a 70-minute detour.

Posted by Cave-In-Rock Ferry on Friday, February 25, 2022

