Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine working on a documentary

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.
Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Sean Penn is working on a documentary in Ukraine as Russia begins its invasion.

He has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and attended news conferences.

The office of the president says Penn came to Kyiv to tell the world the truth about what’s happening.

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.

Vice Media Group confirmed the project but wouldn’t say if Penn was involved.

In November, the actor spent time in Ukraine, meeting with troops as tensions rose with Russia.

Thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed into Poland amid the unfolding Ukraine-Russia crisis. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice coated trees, roads and more in the Heartland.
First Alert: Winter weather calms down
Travel maps from MoDOT and IDOT at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
Black ice, slick spots possible on Heartland roads
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Ice coats the trees in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
PHOTOS: Icy conditions in the Heartland

Latest News

Butler Co. Coroner Jim Akers said the fire is not considered suspicious. (Source: Pexels/stock...
Man dies in rural Butler County fire
FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression,...
Gender-affirming care can benefit mental health, study says
Adam Johnson, a Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for...
Rioter carrying Pelosi’s podium in viral photo gets prison
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and minister in response to Ukraine invasion