Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Winter weather continues in southern Illinois

Officials in southern Illinois are warning residents about travel conditions caused by winter weather.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -As freezing rain continues to fall in the Heartland, IDOT is encouraging drivers to use extreme caution on the roadways.

IDOT recommends drivers just assume roads are frozen and slow down.

For now, some folks say they are just tired of winter weather.

“It’s kind of funny during summer you are sick and tired of heat and during winter you’re sick and tired of cold, so always fun,” said southern Illinois resident Joao Facciotti.

Facciotti was running to the post office Thursday morning and thought road conditions were going to be worse.

“Honestly I was expecting to be a little more slippery, maybe it’s because it’s not raining that much yet,” said Facciotti.

IDOT crews are working around the clock since Wednesday and will continue Thursday night. IDOT’s highway engineer also tells me their salt supplies are in good shape, considering all of the other previous winter storms.

“I just take my time and I’m cautious and I’ve driven in it before but If it does get real icy I worry,” said southern Illinois resident Debra McBride.

McBride recalls Wednesday night being a bit icy on the roads.

“It was a little icy last night, I have a Tahoe I drove, it was okay. I’ve had worst but yeah it was pretty bad, it could get worse though,” said McBride.

But she tells me, she is tired of the winter but will be taking a break from it in the sunshine.

“We’ll I’m leaving for Florida next Friday so adios everybody,” said McBride.

And just another reminder if you have to go out tonight from IDOT says drive with caution and good judgement.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are trending colder for the western half of the Heartland today. This could meaning a...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to flooding, wintry weather
The second round of sleet and freezing rain on Thursday is expected to impact travel once again.
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Phillip Graff, Jonathon Cash, Brandon D. Graham (Top row left to right), Kelli Buchanan, Amy J....
6 arrested on drug charges at two Paducah hotels

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is closed due to a barge hit.
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge closed due to barge hit
January marked a violent month in the city of Sikeston, Mo. (Source: KFVS)
Community meeting in Sikeston planned following deadly shooting at Charleston party
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Charleston DPS chief thanks public for support in deadly shooting investigation
Weather spotting camera now operating in Butler County
Butler County gets new weather monitoring system