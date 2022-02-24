Winter weather continues in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -As freezing rain continues to fall in the Heartland, IDOT is encouraging drivers to use extreme caution on the roadways.

IDOT recommends drivers just assume roads are frozen and slow down.

For now, some folks say they are just tired of winter weather.

“It’s kind of funny during summer you are sick and tired of heat and during winter you’re sick and tired of cold, so always fun,” said southern Illinois resident Joao Facciotti.

Facciotti was running to the post office Thursday morning and thought road conditions were going to be worse.

“Honestly I was expecting to be a little more slippery, maybe it’s because it’s not raining that much yet,” said Facciotti.

IDOT crews are working around the clock since Wednesday and will continue Thursday night. IDOT’s highway engineer also tells me their salt supplies are in good shape, considering all of the other previous winter storms.

“I just take my time and I’m cautious and I’ve driven in it before but If it does get real icy I worry,” said southern Illinois resident Debra McBride.

McBride recalls Wednesday night being a bit icy on the roads.

“It was a little icy last night, I have a Tahoe I drove, it was okay. I’ve had worst but yeah it was pretty bad, it could get worse though,” said McBride.

But she tells me, she is tired of the winter but will be taking a break from it in the sunshine.

“We’ll I’m leaving for Florida next Friday so adios everybody,” said McBride.

And just another reminder if you have to go out tonight from IDOT says drive with caution and good judgement.

