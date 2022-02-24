Heartland Votes
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopened, inspection complete

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is closed due to a barge hit.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge has reopened after a barge hit earlier today.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge was closed for about an hour after the U.S. Coast Guard Louisville Operations Center received a report that the Motor Vessel Bobby Thompson struck the right descending pier of the bridge.  The towboat was pushing seven barges, four loaded and three empties.

A barge loaded with soy meal grazed the pier, breaking some tow cables and causing the barge to take on water. 

The pilot indicated strong current from the high river conditions contributed to the incident.

The Coast Guard contacted local police agencies to halt traffic on the bridge.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Certified Bridge Inspector and other KYTC personnel ran a safety check on the bridge structure. 

After finding no damage, the bridge was reopened to traffic at 5:50 p.m.

The Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.

