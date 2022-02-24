Slick road conditions in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Sleet and freezing rain moved through the Heartland on Wednesday, February 23 leaving behind extremely dangerous travel conditions.
Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s travel map showed major roads and highways in southeast Missouri as “covered.”
Illinois
The Illinois Department of Transportation’s travel map also showed many roads in southern Illinois “partly” or “mostly” covered.
Kentucky
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 highway crews were on the road spreading salt as a winter storm moves through bringing freezing rain and sleet.
As of 5:30 p.m., trucks were out in McCracken, Lyon, Graves, Hickman and Carlisle counties treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots.
Due to the likelihood of ice accumulations of up to 1/2 inch from the freezing rain in the Paducah area, the KYTC District 1 Snow and Ice Team encouraged area motorists to avoid travel during the overnight hours.
While warm pavement temperatures will likely help highway crews and motorists early in the event, dropping temps, wind and developing ice will create the potential for hazardous driving into the overnight hours.
According to KYTC, motorists traveling to the north and west through Illinois and Missouri should be aware that those areas will likely get more significant ice and sleet accumulation numbers.
You can check the KYTC travel map here.
The Brookport Bridge was closed due to ice.
