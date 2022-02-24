Slick road conditions in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Sleet and freezing rain moved through the Heartland on Wednesday, February 23 leaving behind extremely dangerous travel conditions.

Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s travel map showed major roads and highways in southeast Missouri as “covered.”

Dexter PD is working multiple slide offs and crashes on US Highway 60. Please slow down, make sure your headlights are turned on, and stay off the roads if possible. Posted by Dexter Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

You all know the drill! Sleet and ice is falling (again) making streets and highways hazardous. If you MUST drive, go SLOW & be extra cautious. Posted by Jackson Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The roadways in the area have become ice covered. Please stay home if possible. There is a possibility of losing power. Please be prepared if that occurs. Posted by Portageville Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s travel map also showed many roads in southern Illinois “partly” or “mostly” covered.

Road Condition Advisory The Chester Police Department would like to report the travel conditions are already... Posted by Chester Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

⚠️ Roadways in are already becoming sleet covered and very slick. Use extreme caution while traveling. Limit travel if at all possible during this winter storm. pic.twitter.com/0Qy7LKSrb5 — Du Quoin EMA (@duquoinema) February 23, 2022

Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 highway crews were on the road spreading salt as a winter storm moves through bringing freezing rain and sleet.

As of 5:30 p.m., trucks were out in McCracken, Lyon, Graves, Hickman and Carlisle counties treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots.

Due to the likelihood of ice accumulations of up to 1/2 inch from the freezing rain in the Paducah area, the KYTC District 1 Snow and Ice Team encouraged area motorists to avoid travel during the overnight hours.

While warm pavement temperatures will likely help highway crews and motorists early in the event, dropping temps, wind and developing ice will create the potential for hazardous driving into the overnight hours.

According to KYTC, motorists traveling to the north and west through Illinois and Missouri should be aware that those areas will likely get more significant ice and sleet accumulation numbers.

You can check the KYTC travel map here.

The Brookport Bridge was closed due to ice.

Brookport Bridge is closed. Road conditions are detoriating quickly Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

⚠️ Please use caution if you're traveling! The roads are becoming very slick. There are currently several wrecks within Marshall County. Posted by Benton KY Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

