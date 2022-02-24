Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Slick road conditions in the Heartland

Photo taken in Farmington, Mo. around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Source: Toni...
Photo taken in Farmington, Mo. around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Source: Toni Becker/cNews)(Toni Becker/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Sleet and freezing rain moved through the Heartland on Wednesday, February 23 leaving behind extremely dangerous travel conditions.

Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s travel map showed major roads and highways in southeast Missouri as “covered.”

Dexter PD is working multiple slide offs and crashes on US Highway 60. Please slow down, make sure your headlights are turned on, and stay off the roads if possible.

Posted by Dexter Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

You all know the drill! Sleet and ice is falling (again) making streets and highways hazardous. If you MUST drive, go SLOW & be extra cautious.

Posted by Jackson Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The roadways in the area have become ice covered. Please stay home if possible. There is a possibility of losing power. Please be prepared if that occurs.

Posted by Portageville Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s travel map also showed many roads in southern Illinois “partly” or “mostly” covered.

Road Condition Advisory The Chester Police Department would like to report the travel conditions are already...

Posted by Chester Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 highway crews were on the road spreading salt as a winter storm moves through bringing freezing rain and sleet.

As of 5:30 p.m., trucks were out in McCracken, Lyon, Graves, Hickman and Carlisle counties treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots.

Due to the likelihood of ice accumulations of up to 1/2 inch from the freezing rain in the Paducah area, the KYTC District 1 Snow and Ice Team encouraged area motorists to avoid travel during the overnight hours.

While warm pavement temperatures will likely help highway crews and motorists early in the event, dropping temps, wind and developing ice will create the potential for hazardous driving into the overnight hours.

According to KYTC, motorists traveling to the north and west through Illinois and Missouri should be aware that those areas will likely get more significant ice and sleet accumulation numbers.

You can check the KYTC travel map here.

The Brookport Bridge was closed due to ice.

Brookport Bridge is closed. Road conditions are detoriating quickly

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

⚠️ Please use caution if you're traveling! The roads are becoming very slick. There are currently several wrecks within Marshall County.

Posted by Benton KY Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today and Thursday due to the threat of flooding...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today-tomorrow due to flooding, wintry weather
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Town meeting held after deadly shooting at weekend party in Charleston, Mo.
Next, we’re tracking a winter system late Wednesday through Thursday.
First Alert: Flooding possible in some parts of the Heartland today; tracking upcoming sleet, freezing rain
Crowley's Ridge State Park had around five car break-ins on Sunday leaving people nervous about...
A dangerous trend has people questioning their safety at the park
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

House Bill 1992 could eliminate the one percent grocery tax
MO lawmaker proposes bill to eliminate grocery tax
While on route, dispatch was able to confirm there was a working fire and all occupants were out.
Dog alerts owners that home is on fire in Jefferson Co., Ill.
Malik J. Watson, 26, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2900 block of Broadway.
Paducah man accused of ramming cruiser, fleeing officers in Jan. arrested after fleeing 2nd time
The Carbondale Police Department is now taking part of a new public safety service to share...
Carbondale Police Department joining new Neighbors by Ring program