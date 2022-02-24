Sleet and freezing rain will continue through Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We continue to track sleet and freezing rain across the Heartland. Overnight we will see most of the precipitation fall in the form of freezing drizzle and freezing rain. This will cause very slick travel conditions to develop overnight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise.

Thursday will be cloudy an cold with freezing rain and rain likely. Temperatures will slowly warm above freezing for most of the Heartland by the afternoon hours. Our far northwestern counties will likely remain at or below freezing all day. Highs will range from near freezing northwest to near 40 southeast.

