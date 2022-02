CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s home basketball game will go on as scheduled on Thursday, February 24.

They play UT Martin.

According to the university, the women’s game will be at 5 p.m. and the men’s game at 7 p.m.

As a reminder, the university’s main campus is closed on Thursday.

