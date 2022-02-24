Proposed Missouri bill would make filling out FAFSA graduation requirement

QUINCY (WGEM) - A bill moving through the Missouri legislature could require high school students to fill out FAFSA or Free Application for Federal Student Aid before they graduate.

According to the National College Attainment Network, Missouri students who graduated in 2021 missed out on $71,388,901 in total Pell Grant funding.

Both local colleges and high school said Senate Bill 703 would be a great motivator for students to fill out the application.

Hannibal High School guidance director Jo Ann McCollum said that FAFSA application is online and both parents and students have to fill it out together, which can make the process complicated since both need FAFSA ID’s.

She said while the federal government has made the application slightly easier to fill out, such as making it easier for parents to find their IRS records to submit, many student still see it as an extra chore.

“Sometimes families will think that they don’t qualify for something but we encourage them to fill it out anyway because there are times when there may be a grant or a interest free loan through a school that they might not have known about that they qualify for,” McCollum said.

McCollum says the school has access to a database that allows them to see who has filled out the FAFSA and who hasn’t. She said they host session where they help both parents and their children fill out the FAFSA and they encourage students to make appointments if they need help filling out the application or have any questions.

Local college said they would also like to see the bill become law.

Culver-Stockton College associate director of financial aid Patti Mathieson said that it’s hard to motivate students, both high school and college, to fill out the FAFSA because they think it’s too complicated or time consuming.

She said not filling out your FAFSA means that students not only miss out of federal and state money, but also financial aid and scholarships from colleges as well.

“We want to know who’s coming here, we want to know what financial aid we have as a whole to give out to students,” she said. “We’re spending a certain amount of money, we need to know and start shaping that information and shaping that class coming in.”

Mathieson said some colleges use the FAFSA as a way to determine how much financial aid students need, whether that be in the the form of loans, grants, or scholarships.

Mathieson encourages students to fill out the FAFSA even if you miss the state deadlines as colleges deadlines can vary and there’s always chances to get some form of aid.

Matheson said the FAFSA deadline in Missouri was February 1 but there is another deadline on April 1 as that’s when the state reevaluates how much money they have left over and can open up more opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.