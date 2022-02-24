Multi-vehicle crash blocks portions of I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Both westbound and one eastbound lanes of Interstate 24, at the Tennessee River Bridge, are blocked by a multiple-vehicle crash.

This is along I-24 between the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange at the Marshall-Livingston County line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, at least 11 vehicles, including eight SEMI trucks, were involved in the crash and it’s believed there are some secondary crashes in the area.

One of the SEMI trucks was hauling cattle. KYTC said a couple dozen cows have reportedly escaped into the median.

Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the roadway is icy, which will slow efforts for crews to clear the crash site.

A crash reconstruction investigation is also ongoing.

Both westbound lanes of I-24 are expected to be shut down for several hours, possibly until 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to find an alternate route of travel throughout the early morning hours.

Westbound driver can detour between exit 31 and exit 27 via KY 453 and U.S. 62. Delays are likely along the detour.

KYTC said caution is required.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.