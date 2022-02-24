Heartland Votes
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol car hit on I-70 in Montgomery Co. while stopped to help stranded motorist

A Missouri State Highway Patrol car was hit on I-70 while the trooper was stopped to help a stranded motorist.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol car was hit on Thursday morning, February 24.

According to MSHP, it was hit on I-70 at the 183 mile marker, west of St. Louis.

They said it was hit while the trooper was stopped to help a stranded motorist. Luckily, the trooper was not injured.

