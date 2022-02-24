MO lawmaker proposes bill to eliminate grocery tax

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As grocery bills go up, there’s a plan in Missouri that could offer some relief.

A proposed bill in the Show-Me State would do away with the one percent grocery tax Missourians pay.

House Bill 1992 is in the works, and it could save some Missourians a little extra cash when grocery shopping, depending on what they buy.

”It does talk about a lot of the things that involves WIC, which is women, infants and children supplemental nutrition programs,” State Representative Barry Hovis said.

State Representative Barry Hovis said he sees both sides of the bill and its impact.

“If its removing the tax for that that’s probably not a bad thing, I’m one where I’d want to remove it against all people because all of us struggle sometimes with taxes on food and stuff,” Hovis said.

Hovis said the tax cut will impact education and other areas in general revenue.

“We’re running a surplus a little bit right now with all this federal money but that will go away over the next one to two years and so we will get back to the point where we’ll have to balance our budget so if we cut this tax does that mean now we have to cut other services,” he said.

Some folks in the community said, funding education is important to them.

“I think it would be good to keep it to fund the schools because the schools need all the help they can get you know and take care of the kids so I think it would be good to keep it,” Theresa Johnston said.

“That’s not a place to cut it is for our children, they’re our future,” Julie Johnston said.

Others said they’d rather see it go.

“It’s already expensive and we pay a lot of tax already and I would like to get rid of some of the taxes that we pay,” Marjorie Singleton said.

Hovis says the bill recently passed in committee with 7 yes votes and zero no votes. Now, its waiting to be heard by the rules committee. Hovis says it could be a few months until other lawmakers vote on it.

