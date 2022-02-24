Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers try again to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood

The GOP-led House on Thursday voted 133-12 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
The GOP-led House on Thursday voted 133-12 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed a stopgap budget plan that again seeks to strip any public funding from Planned Parenthood while paying for Medicaid expansion and pumping money to schools.

The GOP-led House on Thursday voted 133-12 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

The budget plan is primarily needed to dole out roughly $1.7 billion in federal funding directly to schools before the end of the state fiscal year in June. But Republicans also added a provision aimed at blocking public funding for Planned Parenthood centers, including clinics that don’t provide abortions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are trending colder for the western half of the Heartland today. This could meaning a...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to flooding, wintry weather
The second round of sleet and freezing rain on Thursday is expected to impact travel once again.
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Phillip Graff, Jonathon Cash, Brandon D. Graham (Top row left to right), Kelli Buchanan, Amy J....
6 arrested on drug charges at two Paducah hotels
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget bill on Thursday,...
Gov. Parson signs FY 2022 supplemental budget bill
The Russian Embassy is seen in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, following the invasion of...
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office received "Guardian Angel" devices thanks to a grant.
Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office receives ‘Guardian Angel’ devices
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine