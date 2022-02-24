Missouri lawmakers try again to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed a stopgap budget plan that again seeks to strip any public funding from Planned Parenthood while paying for Medicaid expansion and pumping money to schools.

The GOP-led House on Thursday voted 133-12 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

The budget plan is primarily needed to dole out roughly $1.7 billion in federal funding directly to schools before the end of the state fiscal year in June. But Republicans also added a provision aimed at blocking public funding for Planned Parenthood centers, including clinics that don’t provide abortions.

