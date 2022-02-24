Local Ukrainian reacts to Russian invasion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The invasion has Ukrainians trying to find a way out of the country to get to safety.

One Ukrainian man who made his home in the Heartland, shared why he feels it’s important for Americans to be aware of the invasion and know what’s going on.

He said nearly 10,000 eastern Europeans live in Springfield, and he’s surrounded by a big Ukrainian community.

Those people who live here in Missouri shop in our own businesses, they vote, they are American citizens, they are Ukrainian American citizens as I am. We are part of every election. We are a part of local elections, we are a part of state elections and federal elections, so why should we care yes because we have people that are immigrants that are Ukrainian Americans that live in our own backyard,” Iurie Corjos said.

Corjos said his family is there trying to get out of Ukraine, but they might might not be able to.

“I slept last night about three hours keeping up with my cousin who is in Kiev who is actually part of a refugee group now. He’s got a wife and a little girl and they’re heading down south toward Romanian border. Unfortunately, there’s uncertainties as well if they’ll be able to get out or not because Ukraine, as we all know, Ukraine established a martial law now, so if you’re a serving age, for instance a male of a serving age that can be drafted, they will not allow you to go through the border,” he said.

Corjos said there are instances already where families are separated as they attempt to leave the country.

He also said most of the people escaping are heading to Poland, Romania or other nearby countries.

