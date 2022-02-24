Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KSP identifies suspect in violent home invasion; considered armed and dangerous

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home invasion that killed Jordan Morgan.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a suspect in a high-profile murder at a well-known Madison County home.

KSP releases new details about violent home invasion

WATCH: Kentucky State Police releases new details about violent home invasion MORE>> https://bit.ly/3HjhLDd

Posted by WKYT on Thursday, February 24, 2022

According to KSP, it happened Tuesday morning at 1266 Willis Branch Road, just outside of Richmond.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday forced his way into the home of former state representative Wesley Morgan with a rifle.

Wesley Morgan was hurt in a shootout with an intruder and his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, was killed. Troopers say Gilday fatally shot Jordan in her bed.

PREVIOUS: Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion

KSP said it is likely Gilday was also hurt during the exchange of gunfire.

State police say they do not believe there are any connections between Gilday and Jordan Morgan. The initial investigation shows they do not believe Jordan was necessarily the intended target.

KSP says Gilday is wanted on murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and attempted murder charges.

Troopers say Gilday is believed to be driving a White 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home invasion that killed Jordan Morgan.(Kentucky State Police)

Troopers say he is considered armed and dangerous. KSP says do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver for safety reasons.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are trending colder for the western half of the Heartland today. This could meaning a...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to flooding, wintry weather
The second round of sleet and freezing rain on Thursday is expected to impact travel once again.
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Phillip Graff, Jonathon Cash, Brandon D. Graham (Top row left to right), Kelli Buchanan, Amy J....
6 arrested on drug charges at two Paducah hotels
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget bill on Thursday,...
Gov. Parson signs FY 2022 supplemental budget bill
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office received "Guardian Angel" devices thanks to a grant.
Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office receives ‘Guardian Angel’ devices
The second round of sleet and freezing rain on Thursday is expected to impact travel once again.
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open