Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact gas prices in the U.S.

According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the...
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the Russian invasion.(Phil Anderson)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tensions half a world away are already driving up the price of a gallon of gas with no relief in sight.

While most drivers across the United States won’t necessarily see a drastic increase overnight, the price of gas is likely to go up 5 to 15 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks, according to GasBuddy.

That price could be more dramatic if the situation between Russia and Ukraine escalates, potentially pushing the national average price of gas to over $4 a gallon by Memorial Day.

“Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

Some experts fear Russia could cut off exports in retaliation for sanctions by the U.S. and the European Union.

“If they choose to withhold their oil from the global market, such a move would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices for American drivers,” Gross said.

According to GasBuddy, fuel prices have been going up the past few weeks in anticipation of the Russian invasion.

In general, gas stations have a hard time immediately passing off the higher prices, so they take on the costs initially and slowly increase costs over a one to two-week span.

According to GasBuddy, drivers are more likely to see a drastic increase at the pump during a major national disaster, like a hurricane. In this case, they anticipate seeing a gradual increase in price.

Many areas will soon start to switch to a summer blend of fuel that is more costly due to the EPA, adding to the price increases.

As gas prices go up, it’s likely costs for products delivered by trucks or planes could surge as well. You may see an increase in driver or delivery services like Uber, Lyft or Instacart.

GasBuddy says there could be some price relief later in the summer, depending on how the hurricane season shakes out. They don’t anticipate fuel prices to potentially start coming down until the fall, and even then only expect to see about a 10-cent decrease.

President Joe Biden has pledged to use every tool available to limit gas price hikes. His administration faces pressure to dip back into the strategic petroleum reserve.

“I want to limit the pain to the American people are feeling at the gas pump. This is critical to me,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are trending colder for the western half of the Heartland today. This could meaning a...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to flooding, wintry weather
The second round of sleet and freezing rain on Thursday is expected to impact travel once again.
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Phillip Graff, Jonathon Cash, Brandon D. Graham (Top row left to right), Kelli Buchanan, Amy J....
6 arrested on drug charges at two Paducah hotels

Latest News

AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is closed due to a barge hit.
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge closed due to barge hit
January marked a violent month in the city of Sikeston, Mo. (Source: KFVS)
Community meeting in Sikeston planned following deadly shooting at Charleston party
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Ukraine president orders full military mobilization
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
Charleston DPS chief thanks public for support in deadly shooting investigation