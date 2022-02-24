Heartland leaders respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

(KFVS) - Several Heartland lawmakers are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Illinois

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the invasion.

He recently returned from the Munich Security Conference, Poland and Lithuania. He is also the co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus and the Baltic Freedom Caucus.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement:

“Throughout his time as the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly violated international law, ruthlessly consolidated power, and invaded other countries without provocation. Responsibility lies solely with his regime for the bloodshed and communities destroyed. That’s why I have joined many of my congressional colleagues in pushing for tougher sanctions than the ones imposed by the Biden Administration. The United States and our NATO allies must show strength and be unwavering in our defense of democracy. Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people as they fight for their lives and their country.”

Missouri

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley released the following statement on Thursday:

“Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and invasion of its territory must be met with strong American resolve. President Biden must act now to hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts, beginning with Russia’s energy sector. The Biden Administration should sanction Russian energy production to a halt, and help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves. At the same time, the White House should reopen American energy production in full. This is the time to show Russia and the world that America will not reward aggression and it will not be dependent on its enemies.”

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt also released a statement:

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault against democracy and a destabilizing threat to all of Europe with worldwide ramifications. Our adversaries and allies alike are watching how we respond. We must work with our allied nations to hold Russia accountable. That includes crippling economic sanctions and direct support for Ukraine. A failure to act forcefully will only embolden Russia and other authoritarian nations that seek to undermine peace and democracy around the world.

“For almost eight decades, Western Europe has been a united force with U.S. leadership. It’s important that our newest NATO allies understand our steadfast defensive military commitment to them at this critical moment.”

Blunt previously joined 31 other Senate republicans in introducing the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory Act.

Kentucky

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“As I stated several days ago, it was clear that Putin’s initial aggression was just a small foretaste of what this thug had planned for Ukraine. Now we are watching his full brutality unfold. But this behavior will not stop with Ukraine. Russia’s aggressive ambitions threaten the core interests of the United States, NATO, and the West, as strong voices like Senator Romney have been warning for years.

“Sadly, deterrence after the fact is not deterrence at all. The President should have exercised his extensive authorities to impose certain tough sanctions early enough to actually deter invasion and weaken Russia. We should have ensured that the pipeline of lethal aid to Ukraine was flowing far sooner. And we should have sent more reinforcements to support NATO’s eastern flank allies earlier.

“The entire world is now watching how we respond. For its part, Congress would support truly devastating sanctions against the Kremlin and its enablers.

“As I’ve said before, the United States and NATO must redouble our material support for Ukraine’s resistance, further shore up our allies, get serious about energy independence, and invest in the capabilities needed for long-term military competition with Russia and China. Here in Congress, upcoming defense spending measures will provide an opportunity to lead by example.

“Moving forward, how America leads the response from all freedom-loving nations will be measured carefully by our friends, by our adversaries, and by history itself. We cannot afford to fail this test.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.