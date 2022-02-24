Graves Co. inmate awarded for heroics on night of tornado reunited with family after 20 years

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A facebook post about a Heartland inmate helped reunite him with his long lost family.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Marco Sanchez talked to his sister online on Thursday, February 24 for the first time in about 20 years.

His sister lives in Arizona and heard the recent reports about her brothers’ heroics on the night of the tornado in Mayfield.

February 22, 2022 Re: Sheriff's Meritorious Award presented today Today we would like to recognize a man, who went... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Authorities say Sanchez, who was working at the candle factory that night, helped save lives despite suffering a cracked ribs and a broken leg.

In addition to talking to his sister, Sanchez also got to meet to his two nieces for the first time.

02-24-22 Re: Marco Sanchez update The Graves County jail inmate Marco Sanchez whom received an award for his heroic... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 24, 2022

