Graves Co. inmate awarded for heroics on night of tornado reunited with family after 20 years

A Graves County inmate recently awarded for his heroics the night of the Mayfield tornado was...
A Graves County inmate recently awarded for his heroics the night of the Mayfield tornado was reunited with his family after 20 years.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A facebook post about a Heartland inmate helped reunite him with his long lost family.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Marco Sanchez talked to his sister online on Thursday, February 24 for the first time in about 20 years.

His sister lives in Arizona and heard the recent reports about her brothers’ heroics on the night of the tornado in Mayfield.

Authorities say Sanchez, who was working at the candle factory that night, helped save lives despite suffering a cracked ribs and a broken leg.

In addition to talking to his sister, Sanchez also got to meet to his two nieces for the first time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

