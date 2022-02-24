Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

For general questions about COVID-19, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725 or the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553.(generic)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Thursday, Feb. 24.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 49
  • Total cases - 10,428
  • Additional deaths - 3
  • Total deaths - 165

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

