Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Thursday, Feb. 24.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New cases - 49
- Total cases - 10,428
- Additional deaths - 3
- Total deaths - 165
For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
