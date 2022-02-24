Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Thursday, Feb. 24.

A summary of the cases includes:

New cases - 49

Total cases - 10,428

Additional deaths - 3

Total deaths - 165

