Gov. Parson signs FY 2022 supplemental budget bill

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget bill on Thursday, February 24.(Office of Governor Mike Parson)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget bill on Thursday, February 24.

The General Assembly passed the bill, HB 3014, on Thursday morning.

“We are happy to sign the supplemental budget bill into law today,” Governor Parson said. “This bill not only gives our dedicated state team members a long overdue pay increase, but also appropriates critical funding to our K-12 schools and child care system. We thank the General Assembly for working to get this important piece of legislation passed and to my desk.”

HB 3014 totals more than $4.6 billion, including $401.5 million in general revenue, $4.1 billion in federal funds and $45.3 million on other funds.

Republicans also added a provision aimed at blocking public funding for Planned Parenthood centers, including clinics that don’t provide abortions.

It also includes funding for:

  • A statewide pay plan for state team members, including a 5.5 percent cost of living adjustment
  • $1.9 billion for distribution to local public school districts
  • Nearly $100 million for distribution to non-public schools
  • $444 million for child care services
  • $219 million for school food programs
  • Funding for MO HealthNet, including funding to ensure eligibility re-determinations are done in a timely manner

