Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.

The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

Ford says in government documents that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft.

The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Dealers will inspect the shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models are trending colder for the western half of the Heartland today. This could meaning a...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to flooding, wintry weather
Photo taken in Farmington, Mo. around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Source: Toni...
Slick road conditions in the Heartland
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Phillip Graff, Jonathon Cash, Brandon D. Graham (Top row left to right), Kelli Buchanan, Amy J....
6 arrested on drug charges at two Paducah hotels
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open

Latest News

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Biden to outline sanctions; Ukraine loses Chernobyl site to Russia after fierce battle, adviser says
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Counselor: Before school shooting, parents were warned that teen at risk
Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene of a...
Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; all lanes open